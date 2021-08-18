NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,195. The company has a market cap of $238.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

