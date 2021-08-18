National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,956,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 190,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.