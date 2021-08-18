National Bankshares Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.64.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

