National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NSA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,550. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

