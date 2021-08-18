NativeCoin (N8V) Price Tops $0.13

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 108.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 174.4% higher against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and $633.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00063513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00329499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

