Neblio Trading Up 4% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $27.08 million and $892,459.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00029244 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009788 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,153,847 coins and its circulating supply is 17,780,738 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

