Nebulas Price Up 7.7% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00162641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00843754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047461 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,154,863 coins and its circulating supply is 59,639,065 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

