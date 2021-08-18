Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 16,521 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 157,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,963. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

