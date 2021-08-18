Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 16,521 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 157,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,963. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
