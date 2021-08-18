Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 11,515 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 601,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 59,332 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

