Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 7,662 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,662 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $105,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NKTR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 601,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

