Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

