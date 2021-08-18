Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Andrew Astor Acquires 2,500 Shares

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Andrew Astor purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $19,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Nephros stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 7,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.34. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.67.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. Research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on NEPH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Nephros Company Profile
Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
