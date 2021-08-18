Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Andrew Astor Acquires 2,500 Shares

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Andrew Astor purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $19,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nephros stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 7,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.34. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. Research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 91,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEPH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

