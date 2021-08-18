NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Mark G. Merrill Sells 4,500 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.