Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NBW stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.