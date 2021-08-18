NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

