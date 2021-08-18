New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.47

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 1052212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.55.

Get New Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$939.50 million and a P/E ratio of -125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.