New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 3.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.58. 8,858,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.37. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

