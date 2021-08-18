New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,855. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.35 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.