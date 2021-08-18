New Potomac Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.84. 4,808,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

