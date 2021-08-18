New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.37. 10,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,367. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,548 shares of company stock worth $4,689,761. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.