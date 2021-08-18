Newcrest Mining (NCMGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, August 19th.
OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.