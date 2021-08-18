Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. 386,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 608,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Newscope Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF)

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newscope Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newscope Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.