NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday.

NREF opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

