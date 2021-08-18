NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1,417.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $59,515,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 439,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TMX opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

