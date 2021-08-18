NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SMART Global by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SGH opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.87 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,044,865. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

