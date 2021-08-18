NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,826 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 71.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $167,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 12.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

