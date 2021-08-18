NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $113,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $14,218,880. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

NYSE RNG opened at $244.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.21.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

