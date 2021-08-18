NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $133,000 Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.