NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NXTC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

