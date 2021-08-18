NFT Alley Price Down 1% This Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $658,256.67 and approximately $53,161.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00125817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00150610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,897.09 or 1.00154816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.33 or 0.00881884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

