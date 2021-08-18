Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 100,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,829,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,237,684.90.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.56. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.81.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

