nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $46.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. 4,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,045. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 2.54. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

