Nord Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.51 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $716,119.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00127520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00152441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,804.60 or 0.99389804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00883469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

