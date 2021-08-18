North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

