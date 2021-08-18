North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $275.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.88. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.