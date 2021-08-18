Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NTV stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.72. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £114.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.19.
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
