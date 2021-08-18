Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NTV stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.72. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £114.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.19.

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

