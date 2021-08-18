Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on September 2nd

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by 45.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

NOC opened at $368.63 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

