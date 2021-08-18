Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,984,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,403,434. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.