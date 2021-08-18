Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 885,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC remained flat at $$42.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 211,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,010. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

