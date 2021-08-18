Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 7,603 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 373,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.