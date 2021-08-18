Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,274,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. 3,436,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,413. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.