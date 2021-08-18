Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.