NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Wednesday. NRC Group ASA has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.

Get NRC Group ASA alerts:

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.