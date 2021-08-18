NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Wednesday. NRC Group ASA has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.
NRC Group ASA Company Profile
