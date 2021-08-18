NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after buying an additional 1,191,548 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,718. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

