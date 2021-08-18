NS Partners Ltd Buys 120,200 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 62,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

