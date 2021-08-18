NS Partners Ltd Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

