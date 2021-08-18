NS Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.10. 186,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,732. The stock has a market cap of $269.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.47 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

