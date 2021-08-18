NS Partners Ltd Sells 6,392 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 204,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

