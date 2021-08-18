Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt (LON:NCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NCYT traded up GBX 61.40 ($0.80) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 363.40 ($4.75). 2,426,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of £256.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. Novacyt has a 12 month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).
About Novacyt
