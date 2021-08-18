Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt (LON:NCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NCYT traded up GBX 61.40 ($0.80) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 363.40 ($4.75). 2,426,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of £256.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. Novacyt has a 12 month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

