Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.29.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $750,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 721,743 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

